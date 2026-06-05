Mick Abel Injury: Touches 97 mph in live BP
Abel (elbow) touched 97 mph in a 37-pitch live batting practice session Thursday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Abel said afterward that he felt "free and easy" in the session. The right-hander went on the 15-day injured list in late April with right elbow inflammation and then needed a cortisone injection after a setback with his triceps in early May. As long as Abel bounces back well Friday, he will throw either another live batting practice session next week or begin a rehab assignment. The 24-year-old looks to be tracking toward a return by late June.
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