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Mick Abel News: Ends scoreless streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Abel gave up two earned runs over 3.1 innings with four strikeouts and one walk Friday, ending a ten-inning scoreless streak. He has a 1.35 ERA with a17:1 K:BB ratio in 13.1 innings this spring.

Abel is likely competing with Zebby Matthews for the fifth starter role. It was his first speed bump in otherwise stellar spring. A high walk rate (6.5 BB/9 in the majors last season) has been a problem, so his great control this spring is encouraging. He's making a strong case to begin the season in the rotation, but he'll likely be the odd man out since he has minor league options left. Still the competition between him and Matthews will likely come down to the final week of spring training.

Mick Abel
Minnesota Twins
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