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Mick Abel News: Fans career-high 10 in dominant win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Abel (1-2) earned the win Tuesday against the Red Sox, allowing no runs on four hits while striking out 10 over seven innings.

Abel turned in the best start of his young career, tossing seven scoreless innings while setting a new career high in strikeouts with 10. The right-hander was overpowering throughout, including a stretch where he struck out five consecutive batters. After a rocky start to the season, Abel has looked dominant over his last two outings, combining for 16 strikeouts and no runs allowed across 13 innings. The 24-year-old has now lowered his season ERA to 3.98 with a 1.57 WHIP and 23:10 K:BB across 20.1 innings and will look to stay hot in his next scheduled start against a Mets lineup that has gotten off to a sluggish start offensively.

Mick Abel
Minnesota Twins
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