Mick Abel News: Impressive live batting practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Abel was impressive in Tuesday's live batting practice, hitting 96-to-98 mph with his fastball, Bobby Nightengale of The Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports. "Abel is one of those guys that, I mean, you guys saw it last year, what he did to the Phillies late in the year," manager Derek Shelton said. "He's got electric stuff."

Abel might be overlooked a little bit in the battle for the now-three open rotation spots for the Twins, but he'll be in the mix along with Simeon Woods Richardson, Taj Bradley, Zebby Matthews and David Festa, who is a little behind the rest of the group while returning from a shoulder issue. Abel made two starts for the Twins after the trade from the Phillies, striking out nine in his final start of the season against his former club.

