Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mick Abel headshot

Mick Abel News: Sent to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

The Phillies optioned Abel to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.

Abel started Tuesday's Grapefruit League contest against the Red Sox and will head to minor-league camp after giving up four runs (three earned) over 1.2 innings. The right-hander had a 6.46 ERA in 24 starts last season in his first full year at the Triple-A level, and he'll likely need to improve upon those numbers to have a chance of making his MLB debut in 2025.

Mick Abel
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now