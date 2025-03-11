Mick Abel News: Sent to Triple-A

The Phillies optioned Abel to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.

Abel started Tuesday's Grapefruit League contest against the Red Sox and will head to minor-league camp after giving up four runs (three earned) over 1.2 innings. The right-hander had a 6.46 ERA in 24 starts last season in his first full year at the Triple-A level, and he'll likely need to improve upon those numbers to have a chance of making his MLB debut in 2025.