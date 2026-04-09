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Mick Abel News: Six shutout innings in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Abel didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Tigers, allowing four hits and three walks with six strikeouts across six shutout innings.

Abel left with a 1-0 lead, but the Tigers were able to push a run across the plate in the seventh inning to spoil Abel's potential first win of the season. It was easily Abel's best game to date after he hemorrhaged nine runs on 14 hits and seven walks across his first 7.1 innings of the 2026 campaign. Abel will carry a 6.08 ERA and 13:10 K:BB into his next start Tuesday at home against the Red Sox.

Mick Abel
Minnesota Twins
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