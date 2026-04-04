Mick Abel News: Tagged with loss Saturday

Abel (0-2) was charged with the loss Saturday against the Rays after allowing four runs on six hits and three walks while fanning three across four innings.

Abel needed 84 pitches (53 strikes) to record just 12 outs, and by the time he left the game, the Twins were already down 4-1 and wouldn't get any closer. The 24-year-old righty, who made his season debut in relief in a loss to the Orioles on March 29, has delivered a disappointing start to the season. Through 7.1 innings and two appearances, Abel has already allowed nine earned runs on 14 hits with seven walks and seven strikeouts. If he stays in the rotation, his next start would be lined up for next week against the Tigers.