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Mick Abel News: Unofficially wins rotation spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Abel is poised to begin the season in Minnesota's starting rotation after Zebby Matthews was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul on Friday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

The Twins have yet to announce their official rotation plans, but Abel has apparently won the battle for the No. 5 spot in the starting unit. The 24-year-old was dominant during spring training with a 1.35 ERA, .075 WHIP and 17:1 K:BB across 13.1 innings. Abel struggled to a 6.23 ERA in 10 appearances between the Phillies and Twins in his first taste of the majors last season, but he could find success if he's able to keep the walks down like he has this spring, as he's had a walk rate of at least nine percent at every professional level.

Mick Abel
Minnesota Twins
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