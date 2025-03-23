Mickey Gasper Injury: Receives stitches on ankle

Gasper received six stitches for a left ankle laceration after leaving Sunday's spring game against the Red Sox, Phil Miller of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

The 29-year-old collided with teammate Brandon Winokur while attempting to field a groundball and appeared to catch a spike. Gasper was acquired from the Red Sox in December and hit well during spring training with a .289/.404/.395 slash line in 47 plate appearances.