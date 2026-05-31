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Mickey Gasper News: Ascends to top of depth chart

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy said Saturday that Gasper has emerged as the team's preferred option at catcher against right-handed pitching, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

When he was first recalled from Triple-A Worcester on May 7, Gasper initially saw most of his opportunities at designated hitter with Roman Anthony (finger/wrist) on the shelf. Masataka Yoshida and Andruw Monasterio have since settled into a platoon at DH, but Gasper has remained a regular presence in the lineup while poaching starts behind the plate from Carlos Narvaez and Connor Wong. Since his call-up, Gasper is slashing an impressive .340/.380/.404 across 51 plate appearances. With zero home runs or steals, eight runs and two RBI over 16 games, Gasper isn't providing much impact in the counting categories, and fantasy managers should anticipate a steady downturn in his batting average, which has been fueled by a .432 BABIP.

Mickey Gasper
Boston Red Sox
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