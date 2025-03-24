Mickey Gasper News: Cracks Opening Day roster

Gasper is OK after suffering a left ankle laceration Sunday and has been told he made the Twins' Opening Day roster, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Gasper received six stitches for the cut, which he suffered when he was spiked by teammate Brandon Winokur while attempting to field a groundball. The laceration is not expected to hinder him, and Gasper has earned a spot on the Opening Day roster after slashing .289/.404/.395 this spring. The switch hitter is capable of handling first base, second base and catcher.