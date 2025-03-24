Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mickey Gasper headshot

Mickey Gasper News: Cracks Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Gasper is OK after suffering a left ankle laceration Sunday and has been told he made the Twins' Opening Day roster, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Gasper received six stitches for the cut, which he suffered when he was spiked by teammate Brandon Winokur while attempting to field a groundball. The laceration is not expected to hinder him, and Gasper has earned a spot on the Opening Day roster after slashing .289/.404/.395 this spring. The switch hitter is capable of handling first base, second base and catcher.

Mickey Gasper
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now