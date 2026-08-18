Mickey Gasper News: Goes deep again in win
Gasper went 2-for-2 with a home run, two walks and two RBI in Tuesday's 9-4 win over the Diamondbacks.
Gasper was perfect at the plate, highlighted by a solo blast in the sixth inning. The 30-year-old has now homered in back-to-back games since rejoining the Red Sox on Monday. He's slashed .254/.323/.368 with eight extra-base hits, 11 RBI and 13 runs scored across 128 major-league plate appearances and is earning himself a chance to stick around during his second stint with the big club this season.
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