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Mickey Gasper News: Goes yard twice against Fish

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Gasper went 2-for-2 with two walks and two solo home runs in Tuesday's 7-3 extra-innings win over the Marlins.

The switch-hitting catcher continues to swing a hot bat, taking Tyler Phillips deep in the second inning to get the Red Sox on the board before swatting another solo shot off Tyler Zuber in the sixth. Gasper has gone yard a stunning five times in eight games since rejoining the big-league roster Aug. 17, batting .476 (10-for-21) over that span with three doubles, six runs and 12 RBI as the primary DH against right-handed pitching.

Mickey Gasper
Boston Red Sox
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