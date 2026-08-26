Mickey Gasper News: Goes yard twice against Fish
Gasper went 2-for-2 with two walks and two solo home runs in Tuesday's 7-3 extra-innings win over the Marlins.
The switch-hitting catcher continues to swing a hot bat, taking Tyler Phillips deep in the second inning to get the Red Sox on the board before swatting another solo shot off Tyler Zuber in the sixth. Gasper has gone yard a stunning five times in eight games since rejoining the big-league roster Aug. 17, batting .476 (10-for-21) over that span with three doubles, six runs and 12 RBI as the primary DH against right-handed pitching.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mickey Gasper See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week10 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target67 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target74 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mickey Gasper See More