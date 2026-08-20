Mickey Gasper News: Homers in third straight
Gasper served as the designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to Arizona.
Gasper gave the Red Sox a jolt in the bottom of the sixth inning, when he launched a three-run homer that tied the game after the Diamondbacks extended their lead in the top of the frame. It was the third straight game with a homer for Gasper, who had gone deep just twice over 92 career games in the majors prior to his call-up this week. The switch hitter has served as the DH in three consecutive contests, all against right-handers. He was eventually pinch hit for against a left-hander in the eighth.
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