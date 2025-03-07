Mickey Gasper News: Hot start to spring at plate

Gasper is hitting .350 (7-for-20) with a home run in seven games this spring.

He's a long shot to make the roster as a utility player but he's drawing raves from management and could be an option if there's an injury among the utility players. Gasper has been playing mostly second base this spring but is also a catcher and has played first base. He's not a plus defender behind the plate but his versatility could see him called up from Triple-A at some point this summer. He hit .328/.439/.970 with 12 home runs between Double-A and Triple-A last season.