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Mickey Gasper News: Knocks first triple

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 4, 2026 at 4:42am

Gasper went 1-for-4 with a walk, a triple, two RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 8-1 win over Baltimore.

Gasper took advantage of Orioles outfielder Blaze Alexander losing a ball in the twilight and reached third base for his first MLB triple. It was his first three-base hit at any level since 2022. Gasper started at catcher for the fifth time in the last eight games and extended a hit streak to six consecutive. He's been elevated to the primary backstop against right-handers and is 17-for-48 (.354) against righties this season.

Mickey Gasper
Boston Red Sox
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