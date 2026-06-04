Mickey Gasper News: Knocks first triple
Gasper went 1-for-4 with a walk, a triple, two RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 8-1 win over Baltimore.
Gasper took advantage of Orioles outfielder Blaze Alexander losing a ball in the twilight and reached third base for his first MLB triple. It was his first three-base hit at any level since 2022. Gasper started at catcher for the fifth time in the last eight games and extended a hit streak to six consecutive. He's been elevated to the primary backstop against right-handers and is 17-for-48 (.354) against righties this season.
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