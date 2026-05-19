Mickey Gasper News: Logs two hits in win

Gasper started at designated hitter and went 2-for-5 with a run scored in Monday's 3-1 win over the Royals.

Gasper logged his third multi-hit effort in seven starts since a callup from Triple-A Worcester. Most of the switch-hitter's starts have come as the DH, as Roman Anthony's wrist injury has opened up opportunities for both Gasper and Masataka Yoshida. With news that the Red Sox paused Anthony's rehab after he experienced lingering pain while attempting to swing a bat Monday, Gasper could be a regular presence for the immediate future. It helps that he's hit so well, too, going 10-for-30 with two doubles, two RBI and three runs scored over eight contests.