Mickey Gasper News: Optioned to Triple-A

The Twins optioned Gaspar to Triple-A St. Paul on Friday, Phil Miller of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Gasper will head back to the minors even with Christian Vazquez working through a right hand injury, leaving Ryan Jeffers as the only healthy catcher currently on the Twins' roster. Gasper appeared in 10 major-league games for Minnesota and went 2-for-18 with four walks and one run scored in 22 plate appearances.