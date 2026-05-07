Mickey Gasper News: Recalled from Triple-A
The Red Sox recalled Gasper from Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
With Roman Anthony (wrist) headed for the IL, Gasper will come up from the minors to add depth to Boston's bench. The 30-year-old backstop owns a .445 OPS through 133 career plate appearances in the big leagues but has performed much better at Worcester, where he's slashed .295/.426/.524 over 27 games.
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