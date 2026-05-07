Mickey Gasper headshot

Mickey Gasper News: Recalled from Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

The Red Sox recalled Gasper from Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

With Roman Anthony (wrist) headed for the IL, Gasper will come up from the minors to add depth to Boston's bench. The 30-year-old backstop owns a .445 OPS through 133 career plate appearances in the big leagues but has performed much better at Worcester, where he's slashed .295/.426/.524 over 27 games.

Mickey Gasper
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mickey Gasper See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mickey Gasper See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
236 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
242 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
243 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
250 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
257 days ago