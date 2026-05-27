Mickey Gasper News: Second straight start at catcher
Gasper will start at catcher and bat sixth in Wednesday's game versus Atlanta.
It's the second straight start behind the plate and third start over the last four contests for Gasper. The Red Sox are carrying three catchers and have been using all of them, with Gasper, Carlos Narvaez and Connor Wong all netting at least two starts at catcher over the last 10 games. Gasper also has an additional three starts at designated hitter during that stretch.
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