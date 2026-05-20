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Mickey Gasper News: Sitting in second straight game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Gasper is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.

After a recent stretch of seven starts in eight games, Gasper will hit the bench for the second day in a row. Since being called up from Triple-A Worcester on May 7, Gasper is slashing .355/.375/.419 over 32 plate appearances, and his hot bat could earn him more chances as the Red Sox's designated hitter if Masataka Yoshida (.696 OPS in May) continues his middling production at the plate.

Mickey Gasper
Boston Red Sox
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