Mickey Gasper headshot

Mickey Gasper News: Smashes first homer of 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 18, 2026 at 5:02am

Gasper went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and an RBI groundout during Boston's 11-1 win over Arizona on Monday.

The Red Sox needed another bat in the lineup after Masataka Yoshida (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday and Jahmai Jones (undisclosed) was a late scratch from the lineup. Gasper got the call from Triple-A Worcester, and he contributed immediately with a solo long ball in the seventh inning, his first in the majors this season and third of his big-league career. He could see additional reps at DH if Jones' absence extends beyond Monday's series opener.

Mickey Gasper
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mickey Gasper See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mickey Gasper See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
59 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
66 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
69 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
73 days ago