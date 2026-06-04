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Mickey Gasper News: Stepping out of lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Gasper is not in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Orioles.

Gasper had started the previous three games and six of the last eight tilts, but he'll take a seat for Thursday's matinee. Carlos Narvaez is doing the catching for the Red Sox in the rubber match.

Mickey Gasper
Boston Red Sox
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