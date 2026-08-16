Mickey Gasper News: Summoned to majors

The Red Sox recalled Gasper from Triple-A Worcester on Sunday.

Gasper will be back with the Red Sox for the first time since late June, replacing the injured Masataka Yoshida (hamstring). Adley Rutschman will occupy the designated hitter spot for Sunday's series finale in Pittsburgh, but Gasper could get some looks as the DH while Yoshida is out. During his time in the majors this season, Gasper has slashed .243/.305/.308 with no home runs or stolen bases, 11 runs and seven RBI across 119 plate appearances.