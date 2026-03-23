Mickey Moniak headshot

Mickey Moniak Injury: Exits early Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Moniak was removed from Monday's exhibition after injuring his right ring finger while diving back into first base, Kevin Henry of The Denver Gazette reports.

Skipper Warren Schaeffer stated after the game that Moniak was removed simply as a precaution, and he expects the 27-year-old to be fine, per Henry. However, it'll be worth keeping a close eye on Moniak's status with Opening Day looming.

Mickey Moniak
Colorado Rockies
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