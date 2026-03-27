Mickey Moniak Injury: Lands on IL with sprained finger
The Rockies placed Moniak (finger) on the 10-day injured list Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Moniak injured his right ring finger Monday during an exhibition game while diving back into first base, and subsequent testing revealed a sprain. He will be eligible for activation April 3 -- which is the date of the Rockies' home opener -- but it's unclear whether he has a chance to return that day. Braxton Fulford has absorbed Moniak's spot on the roster.
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