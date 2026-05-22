Mickey Moniak Injury: Out with ankle injury

The Rockies placed Moniak on the 10-day injured list Friday with right ankle tendinitis.

Moniak has been playing through the injury since colliding with the outfield wall during Colorado's series against Pittsburgh last week. He's gone 0-for-13 across his last five games while fighting his sprained ankle, so the Rockies will put him on the shelf for 10 days and give him time off to recover properly. Sterlin Thompson will come up from Triple-A Albuquerque in a corresponding move and could receive regular playing time in the outfield until Moniak or Jordan Beck (hamstring) returns.