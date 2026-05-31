Mickey Moniak Injury: Return date unclear
Moniak has been limited to rest and recovery since landing on the 10-day injured list May 22 due to right ankle tendinitis, MLB.com reports.
Though a recent MRI revealed no issues with Moniak's ankle beyond tendinitis, the outfielder looks like he'll have to wait a bit for the discomfort to subside before he resumes baseball activities. Moniak's recent move to the IL appears to have opened up a full-time role in the outfield for Tyler Freeman, who has started in 10 of the Rockies' last 11 games.
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