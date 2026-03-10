Mickey Moniak Injury: Scratched from lineup with illness
Moniak was scratched from Tuesday's Cactus League lineup versus the Reds due to illness.
Consider Moniak day-to-day for the time being. Jake McCarthy shifted from left field to center field and Charlie Condon entered the lineup in left field to cover for Moniak's absence.
