Mickey Moniak headshot

Mickey Moniak Injury: Scratched from lineup with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Moniak was scratched from Tuesday's Cactus League lineup versus the Reds due to illness.

Consider Moniak day-to-day for the time being. Jake McCarthy shifted from left field to center field and Charlie Condon entered the lineup in left field to cover for Moniak's absence.

Mickey Moniak
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mickey Moniak See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mickey Moniak See More
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
4 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
19 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Power Options
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Power Options
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
24 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
47 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Rotowire Staff
81 days ago