Mickey Moniak Injury: Working way back from tight oblique

Moniak (oblique) will take batting practice Monday and could make his Cactus League debut this week, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Moniak has been slowed early on in Rockies camp by right oblique tightness, but he appears to be on the mend. Oblique issues can be finnicky, but as long as he avoids setbacks, he will have plenty of time to ramp up for Opening Day. The left-handed-hitting Moniak is slated for regular playing time against righties in 2026 after swatting 24 home runs for the Rockies last season.