Mickey Moniak News: Blasts ninth homer

Moniak went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored Friday against Atlanta.

Moniak singled and scored in the first inning and then blasted a leadoff homer -- his ninth of the season -- one frame later. He also extended his hitting streak to 15 games, during which he's hit .368 with four homers, nine RBI and 11 runs scored. Moniak has at least one RBI in three straight contests and has been one of the most productive members of the Rockies' lineup to begin the campaign.