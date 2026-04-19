Mickey Moniak News: Clubs sixth homer in win

Moniak went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI and an additional run scored in Sunday's win over the Dodgers.

Moniak was a key contributor in Sunday's win, launching a 428-foot homer off Blake Treinen to give the Rockies the lead in the seventh inning. The outfielder is off to a strong start in 2026, slashing .273/.305/.655 with six homers, three doubles, 12 RBI and 10 runs through 16 games. The 27-year-old remains a non-factor against left-handed pitching but has steadily produced against right-handers since joining Colorado in 2025.