Mickey Moniak headshot

Mickey Moniak News: Cut loose by Halos

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2025 at 10:05am

The Angels are expected to release Moniak on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

With the Angels having seemingly committed to Jo Adell as their everyday center fielder, the left-handed-hitting Moniak wouldn't have been in store for many at-bats off the bench and didn't profile as a platoon option, so the organization is opting to cut ties with the 26-year-old. Rather than designating Moniak for assignment and potentially working out a trade, the Angels will release him in order to save around $1.5 million on the $2 million salary he won in arbitration earlier in the offseason. Given his relative youth and pedigree as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 First-Year Player Draft, Moniak shouldn't have much trouble finding work elsewhere, though he may have to settle for a minor-league deal with Opening Day quickly approaching.

Mickey Moniak
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
