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Mickey Moniak News: Drives in five in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Moniak went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer, a triple, a double and five total RBI in Wednesday's 10-4 win over the Pirates.

It's already Moniak's third game with three or more hits this year, as the outfielder would finish a single shy of a cycle while driving in a season-high five runs. Moniak would put Colorado ahead for good with his three-run homer off Mitch Keller in the fifth inning, his 12th long ball through just 35 games this year. Moniak's gotten off to a red-hot start, slashing .315/.358/.693 with 26 RBI, 12 runs scored and a stolen base across 137 plate appearances.

Mickey Moniak
Colorado Rockies
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