Mickey Moniak headshot

Mickey Moniak News: Exiting lineup Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Moniak is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The lefty-hitting Moniak will check out of the lineup while the Brewers send southpaw Tyler Alexander to the hill. Sean Bouchard and Zac Veen will serve as the Rockies' starters in the corner outfield, flanking two-time Gold Glove Award winner Brenton Doyle.

Mickey Moniak
Colorado Rockies
