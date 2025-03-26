Fantasy Baseball
Mickey Moniak headshot

Mickey Moniak News: Finds work in Colorado

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2025 at 6:37pm

Moniak signed a one-year, $1.25 million contract with the Rockies on Wednesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Moniak was cut by the Angels on Tuesday but didn't have to wait long to sign with another club on a major-league deal. The 26-year-old outfielder slashed .219/.266/.380 across 418 plate appearances with the Halos last season but has a good chance to see those numbers increase in 2025 now that he gets to play his home games at Coors Field. With Brenton Doyle locked in as Colorado's center fielder, the team may look to use Moniak more often in the corner outfield spots, and his left-handed bat could grant him a strong-side platoon role.

