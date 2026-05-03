Mickey Moniak News: Goes deep twice in loss
Moniak went 2-for-4 with two homers, three RBI and a walk in Sunday's 11-6 loss to Atlanta.
Moniak went deep twice, unloading a 422-foot two-run laser off Aaron Bummer in a lefty-lefty matchup in the fourth inning before adding a solo shot in the eighth inning off Tyler Kinley. The outfielder remains red hot, as he's now up to four multi-homer games in 2026 and carries a 16-game hitting streak. Overall, Moniak is slashing .327/.374/.724 with 11 homers, six doubles, 21 RBI, 19 runs and a stolen base across 27 games.
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