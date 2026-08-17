Mickey Moniak News: Heading to bench Monday
Moniak is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers.
The Rockies will give the left-handed-hitting Moniak a night off while southpaw Blake Snell toes the rubber for the Dodgers. Moniak had started in each of the Rockies' last seven games, going 3-for-24 (.125 average) with five RBI and one run during that stretch.
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