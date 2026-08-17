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Mickey Moniak News: Heading to bench Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Moniak is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers.

The Rockies will give the left-handed-hitting Moniak a night off while southpaw Blake Snell toes the rubber for the Dodgers. Moniak had started in each of the Rockies' last seven games, going 3-for-24 (.125 average) with five RBI and one run during that stretch.

Mickey Moniak
Colorado Rockies
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