Mickey Moniak headshot

Mickey Moniak News: Homers in first PA with Colorado

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Moniak went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run Sunday against the Rays.

Moniak joined the Rockies on the eve of Opening Day and has yet to draw a start in three games. However, he made his debut as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning of Sunday's contest and delivered a two-run home run in his first plate appearance as a Rockie. Moniak could eventually take over as the team's starting right fielder, a position currently held by Nick Martini.

Mickey Moniak
Colorado Rockies
