Mickey Moniak headshot

Mickey Moniak News: Huge performance Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Moniak went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a triple, four RBI and three runs scored Saturday against the Nationals.

Moniak has seen extra playing time due to the absence of Brenton Doyle (personal/quadriceps), with Saturday marking his eighth straight start. He is in the midst of a four-game hitting streak and has now homered in consecutive games. Even more notable has been Moniak's improved plate discipline -- albeit in a small sample -- as he's striking out at only an 18.4 percent clip paired with a 10.4 percent walk rate across 49 plate appearances.

Mickey Moniak
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
