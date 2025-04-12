Mickey Moniak News: Idle vs. southpaw

Moniak is not in Colorado's starting lineup against San Diego on Saturday.

With the Padres sending southpaw Kyle Hart to the mound, Moniak will begin Saturday's game in the dugout while Sean Bouchard, Tyler Freeman and Zac Veen man the outfield. Moniak has started the season slashing .227/.346/.545 with four walks, four runs scored, one home run and two RBI across 26 plate appearances.