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Mickey Moniak News: Launches pair of solo homers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Moniak went 4-for-5 with a two solo home runs and an additional run scored in Thursday's 10-8 loss to San Diego.

Moniak recorded the fifth game of his career with multiple homers and his third career outing with at least four hits. The veteran outfielder is swinging a hot bat over his eight-game hitting streak, during which Moniak has gone 13-for-31 (.419) with eight extra-base hits, six RBI and one stolen base. Moniak's fantasy upside should increase significantly when he gets to work from Coors Field, but the Rockies are now going on a six-game road trip and won't be back at home until May 1 versus Atlanta.

Mickey Moniak
Colorado Rockies
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