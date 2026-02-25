Mickey Moniak News: Making Cactus League debut

Moniak (oblique) is starting at designated hitter and batting leadoff in Wednesday's Cactus League contest versus the Cubs.

Moniak has been brought along slowly in Rockies camp due to right oblique tightness, but he's been cleared for his spring training debut. The 27-year-old socked 24 home runs while slashing .270/.306/.518 in 2025 in his first season in Colorado and is in line for regular reps against right-handed pitching in 2026.