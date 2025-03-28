Mickey Moniak News: Not in Friday's lineup
Moniak is absent from the lineup for Friday's opener against the Rays.
Moniak just signed with the Rockies on Wednesday, so it's not a surprise the club is not throwing him into the lineup right away. He still has a good chance to start versus most righties, likely at the expense of Nick Martini. Martini is starting in right field Friday, while Jordan Beck is handling left.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now