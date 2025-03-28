Fantasy Baseball
Mickey Moniak headshot

Mickey Moniak News: Not in Friday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Moniak is absent from the lineup for Friday's opener against the Rays.

Moniak just signed with the Rockies on Wednesday, so it's not a surprise the club is not throwing him into the lineup right away. He still has a good chance to start versus most righties, likely at the expense of Nick Martini. Martini is starting in right field Friday, while Jordan Beck is handling left.

