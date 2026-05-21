Mickey Moniak News: On bench versus lefty
Moniak is not in the starting lineup Thursday night against Arizona.
Moniak will get a breather as the Rockies square off with left-handed starter Eduardo Rodriguez. The outfielder has gone 2-for-21 at the plate over the last seven games, so a day off might not hurt. Troy Johnston will draw the start in left field, batting eighth in the series opener.
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