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Mickey Moniak News: On bench versus lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Moniak is not in the starting lineup Thursday night against Arizona.

Moniak will get a breather as the Rockies square off with left-handed starter Eduardo Rodriguez. The outfielder has gone 2-for-21 at the plate over the last seven games, so a day off might not hurt. Troy Johnston will draw the start in left field, batting eighth in the series opener.

Mickey Moniak
Colorado Rockies
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