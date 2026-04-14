Mickey Moniak News: Out against left-hander
Moniak is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game in Houston.
The Rockies are facing a lefty for just the second time this season, but the left-handed-hitting Moniak has been out of the lineup for both of those contests. Fellow lefty bat Jake McCarthy will handle left field and the right-handed-hitting Jordan Beck will patrol right field in the series opener.
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