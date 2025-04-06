Mickey Moniak News: Playing time picking up
Moniak will start in left field and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Athletics.
Moniak will pick up his fourth start in five games and appears to have at least temporarily moved ahead of Jordan Beck in the pecking order for playing time in left field. The 26-year-old has gone 3-for-12 with a pair of extra-base hits and a walk through his first 12 appearances with the Rockies.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now