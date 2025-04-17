Mickey Moniak News: Pops second homer

Moniak went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Moniak has started seven straight games, six of which have come in center field in the absence of Brenton Doyle (hip). He's performed decently in that span despite six of the games being on the road, as he's collected five hits across 23 at-bats with five runs scored and two extra-base knocks. Doyle appeared as a pinch hitter Wednesday, so Moniak could lose some playing time in the coming days, depending on how the Rockies opt to split time between him and Nick Martini.