Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mickey Moniak headshot

Mickey Moniak News: Pops second homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Moniak went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Moniak has started seven straight games, six of which have come in center field in the absence of Brenton Doyle (hip). He's performed decently in that span despite six of the games being on the road, as he's collected five hits across 23 at-bats with five runs scored and two extra-base knocks. Doyle appeared as a pinch hitter Wednesday, so Moniak could lose some playing time in the coming days, depending on how the Rockies opt to split time between him and Nick Martini.

Mickey Moniak
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now