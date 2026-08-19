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Mickey Moniak News: Reaches 20-homer mark

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Moniak went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and a double in Wednesday's 6-4 extra-inning loss to the Dodgers.

Moniak has maintained steady playing time in August, but his bat was fading prior to this performance. For the month, he's 12-for-56 (.214) with three homers and 13 RBI. The outfielder reached the 20-homer mark with his blast Wednesday, a threshold he's hit in both of his years with the Rockies. He's batting .266 with an .846 OPS, 59 RBI, 42 runs scored, 15 doubles, four triples and a stolen base over 88 contests this season.

Mickey Moniak
Colorado Rockies
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