Mickey Moniak News: Reaches 20-homer mark
Moniak went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and a double in Wednesday's 6-4 extra-inning loss to the Dodgers.
Moniak has maintained steady playing time in August, but his bat was fading prior to this performance. For the month, he's 12-for-56 (.214) with three homers and 13 RBI. The outfielder reached the 20-homer mark with his blast Wednesday, a threshold he's hit in both of his years with the Rockies. He's batting .266 with an .846 OPS, 59 RBI, 42 runs scored, 15 doubles, four triples and a stolen base over 88 contests this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mickey Moniak See More
-
General MLB Article
MLB: First Fantasy Baseball Draft of 2027Yesterday
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash for the Dog Days of Summer2 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target5 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash for a Late-Season Spark9 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target12 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mickey Moniak See More