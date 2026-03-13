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Mickey Moniak News: Returns after bout with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Moniak (illness) is starting at designated hitter and batting third in Friday's Cactus League game versus the Rangers.

Moniak was unavailable for a few days because he was under the weather, but he's feeling well enough to give it a go Friday. The 27-year-old has had an excellent spring for the Rockies, going 5-for-15 with two home runs, one stolen base and a 4:3 BB:K. Moniak is slated for regular work at least against right-handed pitching this season.

Mickey Moniak
Colorado Rockies
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