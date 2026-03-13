Mickey Moniak News: Returns after bout with illness
Moniak (illness) is starting at designated hitter and batting third in Friday's Cactus League game versus the Rangers.
Moniak was unavailable for a few days because he was under the weather, but he's feeling well enough to give it a go Friday. The 27-year-old has had an excellent spring for the Rockies, going 5-for-15 with two home runs, one stolen base and a 4:3 BB:K. Moniak is slated for regular work at least against right-handed pitching this season.
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